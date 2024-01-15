en English
Crime

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Teen Strangled to Death by Girlfriend Over STD Argument: A Glimpse into a Toxic Relationship

An 18-year-old Houston resident, Tierra Horn was reported missing on January 5, and found dead later that same day on a hiking trail near Buffalo Bayou. Emerging from the shadows of a tragic event are the stark details of an intimate betrayal. The alleged perpetrator is none other than Horn’s girlfriend, 24-year-old Shania Laneice Turner.

From Argument to Murder

According to court records, the spark that ignited this deadly event was an argument over a sexually transmitted disease. Turner, who believed that Horn had infected her with the disease, has been charged with murder. The incident marks a brutal end to what has been described as a volatile and toxic relationship.

A History of Abuse

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Horn’s sister, Skinesha Granville, shared glimpses of a relationship marred by abuse. The frequent physical altercations between Horn and Turner were not a secret. Granville recounted incidents where Turner would physically assault Horn, painting a grim picture of the young woman’s final days.

Justice in Progress

Turner was arrested on January 11, five days after the discovery of Horn’s remains. She is currently detained at the Harris County Jail, awaiting trial for her charges. The tragic demise of Tierra Horn underlines the harsh reality of domestic violence that often goes unnoticed until it’s too late.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

