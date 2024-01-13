en English
Crime

Teen Sentenced to Life for Carjacking Murder: A Grieving Community Reacts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
Teen Sentenced to Life for Carjacking Murder: A Grieving Community Reacts

In a courtroom in Louisiana, 18-year-old, John Honore, was handed down a life sentence with the potential for parole after 25 years. The charges stemmed from a horrific carjacking and murder of 73-year-old Linda Frickey that occurred on March 21, 2022. The incident involved Frickey being forcibly ejected from her Nissan SUV, during which she became entangled in her seat belt. As the vehicle sped away, she was dragged along, resulting in a gruesome injury that severed her arm.

The Crime and Its Consequences

Honore, identified as the ringleader of the attack, was convicted of second-degree murder. The crime wasn’t carried out by him alone—the incident involved three other teenagers, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’Qel Curtis. All three pleaded guilty to charges of attempted manslaughter and were subsequently sentenced to 20 years of incarceration.

Surveillance and Subsequent Arrests

The group’s actions were caught on surveillance video. Images from the footage were circulated by police and media, leading to their eventual arrest. In a twist of events, it was the mother of one of the female suspects who turned her daughter in, while information provided by the parents of the male suspect led to two more arrests. The final suspect surrendered later.

The Aftermath and Community Response

In the wake of the crime, Frickey’s widower lodged a lawsuit against the parents of the teenagers involved. Prior to her tragic end, Linda Frickey had served for 28 years as a dedicated agent for Security Plan Life Insurance. The family members and the community expressed a mix of grief at her loss and relief at the sentencing of her attackers. One relative voiced hope that Honore would face retribution beyond his prison sentence, reflecting the deep impact of the crime on those left behind.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

