Crime

Teen Robs Holargos Pharmacy on Christmas Night, Arrested Next Day

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:12 am EST
Teen Robs Holargos Pharmacy on Christmas Night, Arrested Next Day

On the peaceful Christmas night in the suburban city of Holargos, a scene of chaos unfolded as a 16-year-old boy carried out a daring robbery at a local pharmacy. Disguised with a hoodie, collar, and gloves, the young man brandished a replica gun, successfully intimidating the pharmacy owner and making off with 700 euros from the safe. The unsettling incident, captured in detail on video, was later made public, sending shockwaves through the community.

Swift Police Action

Following the robbery, the Papagou – Cholargos Security Department immediately swung into action, meticulously piecing together the sequence of events. Aided by the video evidence, they managed to identify and arrest the minor suspect the very next day, effectively preventing any further crimes from being committed.

Revelations During Residence Search

As part of the investigation, a search of the boy’s residence revealed not only the money stolen from the pharmacy but also 1.1 grams of cocaine. The discovery of the illegal substance further complicates the case against the minor. Alongside the cash and drugs, the police also found clothes believed to have been supplied by an accomplice, signifying the involvement of another party in the crime.

Legal Proceedings and Ongoing Investigation

The arrested minor was subsequently handed over to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, initiating the legal proceedings against him. The replica gun used in the robbery was also discovered, discarded by the suspect following the crime. Meanwhile, the police continue their relentless pursuit of the unidentified accomplice, whose role in the robbery remains a mystery.

Crime Greece Law
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

