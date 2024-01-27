Teen Murder Suspect, Shane Pryor, Escapes Custody: Manhunt Intensifies

In a gripping turn of events, Shane Pryor, a 17-year-old murder suspect, has escaped from custody and remains at large. Pryor, who was initially in custody for the 2020 murder of Tanya Harris, reportedly fled authorities while being transported for treatment due to a hand injury from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Pryor's Escape and the Manhunt

The U.S. Marshals Service has released fresh video footage of the fugitive teenager. The visuals show Pryor inside a business at the intersection of Godfrey Avenue and Mascher Street, clad in a blue sweatshirt and a white knit hat. This development has intensified the ongoing manhunt, with the authorities now in pursuit of Pryor.

Adding another layer to the unfolding drama, 18-year-old Michael Diggs has been arrested for allegedly aiding Pryor in his escape. Diggs, who was apprehended shortly after Pryor's escape, is now under the scanner. It is believed that Diggs picked up Pryor in a cream-colored Ford Fusion post his escape.

Warnings and Appeals

The U.S. Marshals Service, represented by Deputy Robert Clark, has conveyed a strong message to Pryor. Clark stressed on the significance of Pryor surrendering and fighting his case in court, cautioning that flight implies guilt and could trigger additional crimes. However, despite Diggs' arrest and the intensified manhunt, the whereabouts of Pryor remain a mystery.

Authorities continue to work relentlessly to locate Pryor. In an effort to expedite the process, a $5,000 reward has been announced for any information that leads to his arrest. The public has been warned that Pryor is considered dangerous. Both his defense attorney and mother have joined the chorus of voices urging him to surrender to the authorities. Any information about Pryor can be reported to the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline or by dialing 911.

A City in Suspense

At present, the city of Philadelphia is in a state of suspense as the search for Pryor continues. The teen's escape has put the spotlight on the city's law enforcement and the success of their manhunt will be a testament to their efficiency. As the city waits with bated breath, the question remains - how long before Pryor is brought back into custody?