Crime

Teen Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident in Flintshire

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:18 am EST
Teen Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident in Flintshire

An 18-year-old motorcyclist has been grievously injured in a hit-and-run incident that transpired in Holywell, Flintshire. The unfortunate event occurred on Ffordd Parc y Fron at approximately 20:04 GMT on a seemingly ordinary Saturday evening.

In the aftermath of the accident, the driver of a car, believed to be a green Vauxhall Corsa, initially displayed signs of responsibility as he stopped and exited his vehicle. But in an unexpected turn of events, the driver fled the scene without providing assistance to the injured motorcyclist or leaving any personal details behind.

Immediate Aftermath and Police Intervention

The injured motorcyclist, his life hanging in the balance, was swiftly transported to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital by ambulance. His current condition, while serious, is stable under the vigilant care of the medical team.

Meanwhile, North Wales Police have launched an active hunt for the driver involved in the accident. They have made a public appeal for the driver to come forward and face the consequences of his actions.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

