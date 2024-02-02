Teen Hacker in Wisconsin Sentenced to 18 Months for DraftKings Cyber Attack

In a landmark case that unfolded in the heart of Wisconsin, Joseph Garrison, a 19-year-old Madison native, received an 18-month prison sentence for masterminding a hacking scheme against DraftKings, a renowned online sports betting platform. The sentencing, handed out by federal judge Lewis Kaplan, punctuated an intricate narrative of cybercrime that began shortly after Garrison's 18th birthday and culminated in the theft of approximately $600,000 from 1,600 accounts.

The Methodology of Cyber Theft

Garrison's attack hinged on a credential stuffing technique, a nefarious method that leverages stolen username and password combinations to breach various accounts. As a result, Garrison pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit computer intrusions. However, his punishment extended beyond jail time, as he was also ordered to pay $1.3 million in restitution to DraftKings and $175,000 in asset forfeitures. Upon his release, he will remain under supervision for three years.

Garrison's Double Life on the Dark Web

The trial shed light on Garrison's deeper involvement in the murky underworld of cybercrime. The one-time average teenager was revealed to have run a site known as the Goat Shop, a digital marketplace infamous for selling hacked accounts. Despite his youth, Garrison admitted to making substantial profits from these illicit activities, a chilling reminder of the potential dangers lurking in the anonymous confines of the dark web.

Collateral Damage: The Accomplices

The investigation also unearthed the involvement of two other individuals, Nathan Austad and Kamerin Stokes, in the DraftKings attack. Their connection to Garrison's cybercrime spree underscores the extensive network and collaborative nature often associated with such large-scale digital thefts. Garrison's attorney, in a bid to soften his client's image, suggested that the teenager may have been a pawn for more sophisticated criminals and highlighted his struggles to return to a normal life in the post-pandemic era.