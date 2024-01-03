en English
Crime

Teen Grazed by Bullet in New Year’s Day Drive-By Shooting in South Hill

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
Teen Grazed by Bullet in New Year’s Day Drive-By Shooting in South Hill

In what began as a heated road-rage incident on New Year’s Day, an 18-year-old male passenger was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in South Hill, Washington. The event occurred at around 6 p.m. on southbound State Route 161, involving a black 2001 Lexus Sedan driven by a 16-year-old girl and an unidentified vehicle near 78th Avenue.

The Escalation

The altercation between the two vehicles escalated as they traveled towards Meridian Avenue. The unknown assailants in the other vehicle first hurled an object at the Lexus. Tensions heightened as both cars turned onto Meridian Avenue. It was then that the occupants of the unidentified vehicle took a dangerous turn, firing a shot at the Lexus as the young driver tried to escape.

The Aftermath

The bullet, fired with the intent to harm, penetrated the vehicle’s rear windshield and headrest, grazing the 18-year-old passenger. The wound, though not life-threatening, was a stark reminder of the violence that had just transpired. After the shooting, the suspect vehicle quickly fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of fear and uncertainty.

Call for Witnesses

Washington State Patrol officials are now urging witnesses to come forward with any information about the incident. As of now, no detailed description of the suspects or their vehicle has been released. The officials are relying on the public to provide any clues that could lead to the capture of the culprits. Witnesses with any relevant details are encouraged to contact WSP Detective Travis Calton.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident on the same day, a 15-year-old student, Ramaide Cosey, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near the West Brookstown area. The community leaders have since urged parents to engage with their children and utilize available resources to prevent further teen gun violence.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

