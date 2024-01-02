Teen Girl Arrested, Two Suspects At Large Following Police Chase in Boardman, Ohio

In the early hours of the dawn in Boardman, Ohio, a routine patrol turned into a pursuit, leading to the arrest of a 14-year-old girl and a manhunt for two male suspects. A suspicious silver SUV parked at a Shell gas station triggered the chain of events that have left the community shaken and the police force in high gear.

Unveiling the Unusual

At around 2:45 a.m., a Boardman police officer, on his regular patrol, spotted an SUV with a peculiar license plate at the gas station. As the vehicle left the gas station without its taillights on, the officer attempted to halt the vehicle, initiating a low-speed chase.

Pursuit and Escape

The chase extended into Youngstown, where it took a dramatic turn. On E. Avondale Avenue, the SUV slowed down, and its three occupants alighted. The 14-year-old girl stayed close to the vehicle, while the two males took to their heels, escaping the officer’s pursuit. The attempt to chase the driver proved futile as the suspects slipped away, and the subsequent search yielded no results.

Unfolding the Aftermath

The only evidence found was an item believed to be a paper towel, chucked out of the SUV during the chase. As the investigation unfurled, it was revealed that the SUV had been reported stolen out of Austintown. The 14-year-old girl now faces charges for receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and a curfew violation. The two male suspects remain at large, their identities and intentions concealed in the shadows of the night.