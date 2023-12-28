en English
Crime

Teen Escapes Murderous Stepfather Amid Rising Domestic Violence in Russia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:44 am EST
Teen Escapes Murderous Stepfather Amid Rising Domestic Violence in Russia

In a horrifying turn of events in Sterlitamak, Russia, a teenage boy named Bogdan, found himself at the epicenter of a domestic violence nightmare, witnessing his mother’s brutal murder. The assailant was none other than his stepfather, Vitaly Ormandzhi who was later arrested and charged with murder.

Escape from the Grasp of Death

The ordeal began when Ormandzhi, estranged from his wife, Anna Boltneva, took her and their son hostage. The weapon of choice: a baseball bat and a gun, used to instill fear and to extort money. Despite being handcuffed, Bogdan displayed extraordinary courage and fortitude, managing to flee his captor and seek help.

Tale of a Premeditated Murder

By the time law enforcement arrived at the scene, Boltneva had already succumbed to her injuries, a tragic end to a terrifying hostage situation. A chilling detail that emerged from the investigation was Ormandzhi’s premeditated intent to murder. He reportedly brought a black funeral ribbon to the scene, clearly indicating his intent to kill.

Domestic Violence Concerns in Russia

This incident has sparked an outcry over the increasing domestic violence issues in Russia. Respected human rights activist, Alyona Popova, highlighted the severity of the attack, noting the clear intent to kill. Boltneva had previously taken Ormandzhi to court for domestic violence but had withdrawn her complaints, attempting to resolve matters privately. This horrific event has thrown a spotlight on Russia’s growing domestic violence problem, particularly since the onset of the war against Ukraine.

Crime Russia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

