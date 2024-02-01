Teen Charged with Manslaughter in Clearwater 'Play Fight' Shooting

In a quiet neighborhood in Clearwater, Florida, a regular evening turned tragic when a 'play fighting' session between two teenagers ended with one of them, Jacques Ford, dead from a gunshot wound. The suspect, a 16-year-old identified as Yerney Arvelo, has been charged with manslaughter and a violation of probation.

A Casual Evening Turned Deadly

The fatal incident unfolded at Arvelo's apartment on Engman Street. According to witnesses, what began as a harmless 'play fight' took a grim turn when Arvelo picked up a gun. Witnesses say the firearm discharged during the struggle, the bullet striking Ford. In the aftermath of the shooting, Ford was rushed to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Charges and Investigation

The Clearwater Police Department has charged Arvelo with manslaughter and a probation violation. The charges are tied to the fatal shooting and the fact that Arvelo was on probation at the time of the incident. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out the possibility of additional charges against Arvelo.

A Community in Shock

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Clearwater community. The sudden and unexpected death of a young life in such circumstances raises questions about the accessibility of firearms to teenagers and the potential consequences. As the community grieves, the focus is now on ensuring the investigation is thorough and justice is served for Jacques Ford.