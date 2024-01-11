en English
Crime

Teen Charged in Shocking Quadruple Murder of Reedley Family

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Teen Charged in Shocking Quadruple Murder of Reedley Family

In a quiet neighborhood of Reedley, California, a chilling quadruple murder has jolted the community to its core. Four members of the Bonds family were found brutally murdered in two adjacent houses, leaving a trail of horror and unanswered questions.

Unraveling a Gruesome Discovery

The grim revelation began with the bodies of 81-year-old Billy Bonds and 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds found lifeless in their South Church Avenue residence. Indications of a potentially larger crime scene emerged as officers noted an empty gun safe, a clue suggesting the removal of various firearms. The investigation deepened, leading to the discovery of 61-year-old Darrell Bonds, Billy’s son, buried in a shallow grave, followed by the body of Matthew Bonds, 43, Darrell’s son and Billy’s grandson, with visible signs of trauma in a detached garage.

Arrests and Charges

A 17-year-old neighbor has been charged with four counts of homicide. In addition, two other individuals, Brynn Curtis, 34, and Rafael Gonzalez, 21, were apprehended on accessory after the fact charges. The teenage suspect’s alleged involvement in this heinous crime has sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, while the arrests of Curtis and Gonzalez, who are reportedly in a relationship, and with Curtis being the mother of the charged teen, adds a layer of complexity to the case.

A Community in Shock

Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza, with 30 years of service, expressed that this is one of the most horrific crimes he has witnessed. The extent of the crime and the age of the alleged main perpetrator has left the community grappling with disbelief and fear. Garza also stated his belief that the 17-year-old did not act alone, hinting at potential accomplices yet to be apprehended.

As Curtis and Gonzalez were released on bond, the teenage suspect remains held without bail, highlighting the severity of the charges he faces. The Reedley Police Department continues to tirelessly investigate the case, actively pursuing all leads to ensure justice for the Bonds family.

This tragic event, while shocking, serves as a reminder of the potential darkness lurking beneath the surface of everyday life. Despite the disturbing nature of the crime, the commitment of the Reedley Police Department to bring all perpetrators to justice stands as a beacon of hope for the grieving community.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

