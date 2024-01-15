Teen Arrested for DUI Found with Stolen Firearm in Paso Robles

Early Sunday morning, Paso Robles police arrested 19-year-old Reef Sepulveda from Atascadero for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of a stolen firearm. The arrest occurred shortly before 3 a.m. when an officer pulled over Sepulveda, who was driving a 2016 Jeep without its headlights on. The stop took place at the intersection of Ardmore and Golden Hill roads.

Signs of Intoxication

During the encounter, officers observed signs of alcohol intoxication in Sepulveda. The young driver's compromised state led to his arrest for DUI. However, the arrest would reveal a more grave offense.

Stolen Firearm Found

Upon searching Sepulveda after his arrest, officers discovered a loaded handgun in his possession. This weapon had been reported as stolen in Paso Robles in 2022, adding a significant charge to Sepulveda's case.

Charges and Bail

Sepulveda was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, facing charges for DUI and knowingly possessing a stolen firearm. As of now, he remains in custody with the bail set at $20,000. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with intoxicated driving, and the potential criminal activities that may be intertwined with such reckless behavior.