Crime

Milford Teen Rashaan Cherry Jr. Arrested for 2023 Burglary

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Milford Teen Rashaan Cherry Jr. Arrested for 2023 Burglary

On April 24, 2023, Bruneau’s Service Center in Milford, Connecticut, fell victim to a burglary that left the auto repair shop with an open front door, broken windows, and its cash register displaced outside the premises. The Milford Police were alerted to the burglary by an alarm and swiftly arrived at the scene of the crime located at 60 Rowe Ave.

The police initiated an investigation that involved collecting evidence from the shop’s disheveled scene. The procedure led to the identification of a suspect – Rashaan Cherry, Jr., an 18-year-old Stratford resident. The ensuing legal processes saw Milford Superior Court issue a warrant for Cherry’s arrest.

The Arrest

After an eight-month-long investigation, Milford Police apprehended Cherry on December 30, 2023. He was charged with offenses related to burglary. Despite the severe allegations, he was released on a promise to appear in court.

Cherry is scheduled to stand before the law at Milford Superior Court on January 23, 2024. His arrest marks a significant feat for Milford Police in their enduring efforts to maintain law and order within their jurisdiction.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

