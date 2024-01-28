Teen Apprehended for Random Acid-Like Attack on Girl in Delhi

In an alarming incident, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended in the Burari area of North Delhi for committing an unprovoked, acid-like attack on a young girl. The assault occurred on Wednesday as the girl went to retrieve her younger cousin from school, a routine act turned nightmare by this unexpected display of violence.

Sudden Attack, Immediate Aftermath

The assailant, who had no known connection with the girl, seemingly selected her randomly as his target. The girl immediately experienced a severe burning sensation and irritation affecting her eyes, neck, and nose. She was promptly taken to a government hospital where she received necessary treatment for her injuries. Thankfully, her condition is now stable.

Challenges in Investigation

Despite the absence of surveillance cameras in the area and the lack of history between the victim and the attacker, the Delhi police faced the challenges head-on. Three special teams were formulated to probe into this incident. These teams employed victim profiling, analyzed available CCTV footage, and conducted on-site surveillance to accelerate the investigation process.

Justice Prevails

Through rigorous efforts, the police identified a suspect from the CCTV footage. Upon his apprehension, the boy confessed to the crime. During the police interrogation, he revealed a general dislike for girls, adding a chilling layer to this already terrifying incident. He admitted to having chosen his victim at random. The police recovered the caustic powder used in the attack, along with the boy's clothes and other related items, solidifying the case against him.

While the physical wounds will heal, the trauma of such an unexpected attack in broad daylight will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the young girl and her family. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for better security measures and the ongoing fight against gender-based violence in our society.