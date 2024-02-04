Tech-Savvy Millennial Narrowly Avoids Sophisticated Evri Phishing Scam

In a world where digital security concerns are on the rise, no one is safe—not even the tech-savvy millennials. A recent incident in Britain brings to light the sophistication of phishing scams that are increasingly impersonating renowned brands. In this case, a millennial almost fell prey to a scam impersonating the delivery company, Evri.

A Deceptive Text Message

The individual, despite being well-versed with technology and cautious in their online interactions, was nearly duped by a seemingly legitimate text message. The message claimed that there was an issue with a parcel they had ordered, mirroring Evri's branding convincingly and requesting a small fee for redelivery.

Triggers of Suspicion

What raised suspicion was the request for personal details and a 63p payment. Upon closer scrutiny, the potential victim noticed that the website had non-clickable links and an unusual URL—tell-tale signs of a scam.

Evri's Response

Confirming the foul play, Evri clarified that they do not ask for redelivery payments and their genuine communications would never show a sender name as a mobile phone number. They assured their customers that they would never ask for payment and would only include a tracking link in their communications.

The victim wisely reported the incident to Evri's official channel for phishing reports, averting a potential breach of their personal and financial information.

This incident is a stark reminder that even younger, more internet-aware individuals are not immune to the evolving tactics of online scammers. It underlines the need for constant vigilance and reinforces the importance of reporting suspected scams to the relevant authorities.