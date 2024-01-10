TB Joshua’s Daughter Exposes a History of Abuse

The late megachurch leader TB Joshua’s daughter, Ajoke, has made shocking allegations of sexual abuse and torture against him. These claims have been corroborated by the BBC’s investigation, which involved over two dozen former disciples from various countries, providing damning testimony about the abuse they either experienced or witnessed at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (Scoan).

The Nightmare Unveiled

Ajoke, who now lives under a different name and in hiding, alleges that her father was the perpetrator of widespread abuse and torture spanning almost 20 years at Scoan. Raised by TB Joshua’s widow, Evelyn, Ajoke’s early years were marked by happiness. However, this facade of contentment was shattered when she was pulled out of school at age seven, forced to live in Scoan’s compound in Lagos, and subjected to physical abuse and public humiliation.

The Tyranny of the Disciples

At Scoan, the disciples were an elite group living under strict rules, often for decades. They were deprived of adequate sleep, personal phone usage, and other normal activities. They were expected to obey without question and refer to TB Joshua as ‘Daddy.’ Ajoke’s rebellion against these rules led to her being branded an outcast and subjected to more severe abuse, including beatings and public shaming.

Confronting the Monster

When she turned 17, Ajoke confronted her father over allegations of sexual abuse she had heard from other female disciples. Despite being assaulted for speaking out, she continued to challenge TB Joshua about the harm he was causing. The BBC’s investigation has corroborated these accusations, shedding light on a disturbing history of manipulation and abuse by one of the most influential religious leaders of the time.