Automotive

Tayside Police Seize Over 250 Vehicles in Road Regulation Crackdown

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Tayside Police Seize Over 250 Vehicles in Road Regulation Crackdown

In a significant crackdown on road irregularities, Tayside police in Scotland have seized more than 250 vehicles between January and October 2023. The operation, conducted under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, targeted vehicles driven without insurance or a valid license. The confiscated fleet included luxury cars, unusual vehicles like a limousine, and a Manitou Telehandler forklift.

High-End Vehicles Among Seized

High-end cars, emblematic of luxury and prestige, featured heavily among the seized vehicles. These included 12 Mercedes, 20 BMWs, two Jaguars, and five Range Rovers. Some of these models, in their prime, were valued at up to £60,000. Interestingly, the operation also confiscated at least two off-road quad bikes, a motorized scooter, and a Spyder moped.

A Decrease in Seizures

The number of seizures, however, represents a decrease from the previous year’s 472 for the same period. Notably, 97 of the seized vehicles were not reclaimed, primarily due to the costs associated with recovery and storage. The charges, which start at £190 and accrue £25 per day, lead many owners to forfeit their vehicles.

Future of Unclaimed Vehicles

Unclaimed vehicles do not gather dust in the police yards. They are either auctioned off or scrapped by Police Scotland. In 2023, 10 vehicles were auctioned, bringing in just under £6,500. This sum, significantly less than their market value, contributes to public funding for Police Scotland. For instance, a Mercedes Vito van, which would typically command a high resale price, was sold for a mere £708.

Similar seizure operations have been conducted elsewhere in Scotland. In Fife, police officers seized nearly 200 vehicles, including off-road bikes and e-bikes, under the same legislation. Of those, 60 vehicles were unclaimed and sold at auction or scrapped, bringing in a total of £17,140.

Automotive
Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

