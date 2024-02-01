Taylor County Grand Jury Indicts Individuals on Felony Charges; Two Temple Men Indicted for Fatal Shooting

In an event that has stirred the waters of Taylor County, Texas, a Grand Jury has moved to indict a number of individuals on serious felony charges. This move signifies the existence of sufficient evidence to bring these high-profile cases to trial. However, it's important to remember that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, according to the legal process.

Charges Brought Forward

Among those indicted is Chaunce Droemer, who faces charges for bringing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility, alongside possession of cocaine. Classie Sims has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a peace officer, with two counts against her. She also faces a charge for harassing a public servant. Ernesto Fragas has been indicted on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact. Fragas' charges include four separate counts of sexual assault of a child and an additional count for indecency by contact.

Another Case: Fatal Shooting in Temple Bar

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, two Temple men, Justin Hix and Ricardo Salazar Jr., have also been indicted on felony charges. These charges are connected to the fatal shooting of Jesse Mattos at a downtown Temple bar. The evidence, including surveillance video, reportedly shows the suspects targeting Mattos, with Salazar leading the attack and Hix firing the fatal shots. Hix and Salazar are currently in custody at the Bell County Jail.

Next Steps: Moving to Trial

The indictments in both cases will serve to move these cases forward to the trial stage. At this point, each defendant will have the opportunity to respond to the charges. Hix’s murder case is assigned to the 478th District Court, while Salazar’s aggravated assault charge will be heard in the 27th District Court. Each case will unfold as more details are brought to light and the legal process takes its course.