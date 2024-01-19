Taxi Violence in Port St Johns: A Crisis Impacting Education

The tranquility of the Eastern Cape's coastal town, Port St Johns, has been disrupted by a wave of taxi violence, casting a shadow over the educational future of its young inhabitants. A dispute among local taxi operators has escalated into a crisis, causing irregular school attendance and raising concerns among the community leaders.

Advertisment

The Clash of Taxi Associations

The conflict revolves around rival taxi associations, resulting in a deadly shoot-out that claimed three lives and left several wounded. The incident involved the Ncedo Taxi Association from Lusikisiki and the Border Taxi Association from Port St Johns, embroiled in a dispute over routes. The violence led to the arrest of eleven suspects and the recovery of 15 firearms with 328 rounds of ammunition. However, due to insufficient evidence, the case against the accused was provisionally withdrawn.

Impact on Education

Advertisment

The violence has led to significant disruptions in the daily lives of residents, particularly impacting the schooling of children. With taxis being the primary means of transportation, the violence has hindered students from attending school regularly. The provincial Department of Education spokesperson, Mali Mtima, reported that the unrest has affected teaching and learning at 40 schools in Port St Johns, Lusikisiki, and surrounding areas.

A Call for Amicable Resolution

Concerned about the escalating tensions, local authority figure, Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo, has voiced her worry over the situation. The police have also urged the feuding taxi associations to find an amicable solution to their disagreements. The president of the Uncedo Taxi Association has pledged to meet with the leadership of the Border Alliance Taxi Association in an effort to quell the violence. Meanwhile, the residents of Port St Johns await the restoration of peace and normalcy to their transportation services, with the educational future of their children hanging in the balance.