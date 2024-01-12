en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Taxi Union Dispute Turns Deadly in Port St. Johns: Three Drivers Killed

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
Taxi Union Dispute Turns Deadly in Port St. Johns: Three Drivers Killed

On a day like any other in the coastal town of Port St. Johns in Eastern Cape, a sudden burst of violence shattered the calm, leaving a community in shock and fear. Three taxi operators were brutally gunned down, their lives abruptly ended amid a hail of bullets. The incident, believed to be the result of a dispute between two taxi unions, has left a chilling reminder of the underlying violence that plagues the taxi industry in South Africa.

Conflict Within the Ranks

The taxi industry, a lifeline for many South Africans who rely on it for their daily commute, has been marred by a history of violence. Often, the root cause lies in the competition for lucrative routes and the rivalry among different taxi associations. In this case, the deadly altercation is thought to have stemmed from a bitter feud between two taxi unions, turning the streets of Port St. Johns into a battleground.

A Community in Fear

The aftermath of this deadly incident has left the local community in a state of shock and fear. Commuters, who depend on taxis for transport, now find themselves questioning their safety. The ripple effect of the violence has stretched far beyond the immediate victims, casting a long shadow over the town and its inhabitants.

Authorities Step In

In response to the incident, the Provincial Transport Department has expressed its dismay, calling for calm and peace amidst the turmoil. Local law enforcement has been called into action, with police being deployed to monitor the situation. As they delve into their investigations, their primary objective is to apprehend those responsible for the killings and understand the motives behind the attack. The tragic event has also raised concerns about the safety of those working in the transportation sector, possibly prompting calls for increased security measures and interventions by authorities to prevent further violence.

0
Crime South Africa Transportation
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Michigan Car Crash Claims Lives of Filipino Couple, Leaving Six Children Orphaned
The peaceful suburban life of Farmington Hills, Michigan, was shattered in the early hours of a Saturday when a couple, Ryan and Jennifer Ambrosio, tragically lost their lives in a car crash. The Filipino couple, known for their warmth and love for their six children, were returning home from a date night when the unthinkable
Michigan Car Crash Claims Lives of Filipino Couple, Leaving Six Children Orphaned
Florida Woman Kelly Tinsley Arrested for Mother's Murder: A Domestic Dispute Ends in Tragedy
18 mins ago
Florida Woman Kelly Tinsley Arrested for Mother's Murder: A Domestic Dispute Ends in Tragedy
Colorado Springs Hosts Groundbreaking Anti-Trafficking Roundtable
21 mins ago
Colorado Springs Hosts Groundbreaking Anti-Trafficking Roundtable
Nigeria’s Intricate Tapestry: Tragic Loss, Economic Decisions, Celebrity Rumors and Crime Crackdown
3 mins ago
Nigeria’s Intricate Tapestry: Tragic Loss, Economic Decisions, Celebrity Rumors and Crime Crackdown
Mumbai Police Busts Drug Manufacturing Operation in Laljipada Slum
5 mins ago
Mumbai Police Busts Drug Manufacturing Operation in Laljipada Slum
Jason Duerr Pleads Not Guilty to Multiple Felony Charges
7 mins ago
Jason Duerr Pleads Not Guilty to Multiple Felony Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
Bafana Bafana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations
2 mins
Bafana Bafana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations
Galeshewe Township Grapples with Rising Illegal Dumping Sites
3 mins
Galeshewe Township Grapples with Rising Illegal Dumping Sites
Michigan Wolverines' Historic Victory: A Game Changer in College Sports Recruitment
5 mins
Michigan Wolverines' Historic Victory: A Game Changer in College Sports Recruitment
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears
7 mins
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears
A-League Women's Unite Round: A Weekend of Historic Matches in Sydney
8 mins
A-League Women's Unite Round: A Weekend of Historic Matches in Sydney
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
10 mins
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts
10 mins
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts
Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism
10 mins
Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
11 mins
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app