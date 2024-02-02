Daylight Terror in Pretoria: Taxi Driver Fatally Gunned Down at Kameeldrift West Intersection

In a shocking incident that sent ripples of fear through Pretoria, a taxi driver was brutally gunned down in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon. The setting for this horrific event was a bustling intersection near the entrance of Mayhem Raceway in Kameeldrift West. The victim, commandeering a Mercedes Benz Sprinter, was caught in the crosshairs of violence at a traffic light, the start of a terrifying sequence of events that would ultimately lead to his untimely demise.

Relentless Pursuit and Brutal End

As the armed perpetrator set his sights on the driver, a chilling chase ensued. The victim, in a desperate bid to escape the armed assailant, abandoned his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. However, the merciless pursuit ended approximately 30 meters from his vehicle, where the driver succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, his life brutally snuffed out on the asphalt.

Investigation Underway

The crime scene bore silent witness to the savage attack, with police recovering four cartridges – a grim testament to the intensity of the shooting. Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk, the spokesperson for Tshwane District Police, validated the details of the gruesome event, confirming that the driver was shot while attempting to run away from the taxi. The investigation is currently in progress, with the authorities treating the case as a murder.

Unanswered Questions

Despite the ongoing investigation, many questions remain unanswered. The motive behind the ruthless shooting and the identity of the gunman are shrouded in mystery. The police, however, are leaving no stone unturned, working tirelessly to peel back the layers of this violent act and bring the perpetrator to justice.