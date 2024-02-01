Taxi Driver Arraigned in Abuja Court for Allegedly Attacking and Robbing Passenger

In a striking display of the long arm of the law, Owoicho Chukwu, a 31-year-old taxi driver, found himself in the dock at the Karu Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja. Chukwu faces serious charges that include criminal conspiracy, extortion, and theft. The case stems from an incident that transpired on the 4th of January, 2024, which saw the complainant, an inhabitant of Abacha Barracks, Asokoro, fall prey to a harrowing robbery.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, reported being attacked by Chukwu and two other passengers he had picked up. The attackers allegedly wielded a knife to intimidate the victim before proceeding to rob her of her belongings. Among the stolen items were an iPhone XX Max, N5,000 in cash, and an ATM card used to withdraw an additional N20,000. The total loss accrued to the victim is estimated to be N275,000.

The Aftermath

Shaken but determined, the victim reported the crime at the Karu Police Station the following day, setting the wheels of justice in motion. In spite of Chukwu's plea of not guilty, the prosecution counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, presented a robust case. The charges brought against Chukwu are regarded as a violation of sections 97(2), 292, and 287 of the Penal Code.

The court judge, Aliyu Alhassan, laid down the bail conditions for the defendant, setting it at N500,000. Additionally, two sureties are required, one of whom must be a religious leader. The hearing has been slated for February 12.