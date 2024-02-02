Tax Season 2024: The Persistent Threat of Tax-Related Identity Theft

As the calendar flips to the tax season, the ubiquitous threat of tax-related identity theft looms large, punctuating the severity of the menace in stark terms. This form of fraud occurs when an individual's personal information is illicitly utilized to falsely file a tax return and misappropriate their rightful refund.

Tax Identity Theft: The Current Scenario

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, this issue remains rampant. As per the National Taxpayer Advocate's report to Congress, the IRS' Identity Theft Victim Assistance program noted a dramatic surge in cases. The figures jumped from 92,631 in 2019 to a staggering 294,138 in fiscal 2023. Despite the advent of electronic filing curbing this type of fraud to some extent, resolution times continue to be a bugbear. On average, it takes the IRS nearly 19 months to process victim returns and disburse the refunds.

Spotting the Red Flags

The IRS has delineated certain signs which could indicate potential tax identity theft. These include receiving letters about suspicious tax returns or being unable to e-file due to a return already filed under one's Social Security number. Vigilance and awareness are the first steps towards prevention.

Preventive Measures and Recommendations

In a bid to counter this menace, experts suggest filing tax returns early and adopting year-round precautions. These precautions include the usage of strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, and keeping software updated - the basic tenets of cyber hygiene. Furthermore, securing an Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) from the IRS can bolster security by disallowing others from misusing one's Social Security or taxpayer identification number. Initially, the IP PIN was exclusively available to victims of identity theft. However, it is now accessible to all taxpayers, and experts universally recommend enrolling in the program for enhanced protection. They caution against last-minute attempts to secure an IP PIN just before filing the 2023 return, contending that early filing can offer more immediate security benefits.