Crime

Tatyana Remley Sentenced to Prison for Attempting to Hire a Hitman

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Tatyana Remley Sentenced to Prison for Attempting to Hire a Hitman

In a shocking turn of events, 43-year-old Tatyana Remley was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after she pleaded guilty to attempting to hire a hitman to murder her estranged husband, Mark Remley. The sentencing came after a meticulously planned sting operation by undercover agents in San Diego, where Tatyana provided firearms and a cash deposit as part of the murder plot.

Unraveling a Tumultuous Relationship

The couple, who took their marital vows in 2011, had a stormy relationship marked by multiple separations and reconciliations. They had already initiated divorce proceedings before the incident. The Remleys were not unfamiliar to the public eye, having previously gained notoriety for their ill-fated equestrian circus show, Valitar, which declared bankruptcy after only five performances at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in 2012.

A History of Failed Engagements

Tatyana, who professed Russian lineage and had a background in dressage, had a string of unsuccessful engagements with affluent men. This included a short-lived marriage to biotech magnate Kenneth Woolcott. Prior to her arrest, she had filed for divorce from Mark Remley, asking for $15,000 in monthly spousal support and making serious allegations of abuse and rape at gunpoint by one of her husband’s acquaintances. However, Mark Remley has vehemently denied these allegations.

Capture and Conviction

On the day of her arrest, Tatyana was found with three firearms as their residence was engulfed in flames. She was apprehended while providing explicit details on how she wanted her husband to be killed to the undercover detectives. Since her arrest, she has been kept at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee and was given the sentence at Vista Superior Court.

Crime United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

