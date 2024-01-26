Task Force Nabs Suspected Gun Runners in Nigeria

The Joint Task Force, Operation Hadarin, has netted three individuals in Zamfara State, Nigeria, on suspicion of gunrunning. Among the detainees is Aminu Ibrahim, a political figure serving as the Ward Chairman for Birnin Yero Ward in Shinkafi Local Government Area under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party. The other suspects are Musa Usman Seun and Isah Mohammed.

Operation Hadarin Strikes

The arrests transpired on January 22, 2024, a result of military intelligence that tipped off the task force about a notorious gunrunner's scheme to infiltrate the state with smuggled arms. In response, the task force erected a strategic roadblock that led to the apprehension of the suspects.

Seized Assets and Investigations

During the operation, the task force confiscated a substantial amount of money amounting to N2,580,000, a Volkswagen Wagon vehicle, three mobile phones, and other miscellaneous items. Preliminary investigations indicate that the seized money was destined for the acquisition of various weapons at the Illela border in Sokoto State.

Interrogation and Further Proceedings

As of now, the suspects are undergoing rigorous interrogation to pry further information on their activities and potentially uncover deeper layers of the gunrunning operations in the region. The outcome of this operation marks a significant stride in the Nigerian military's ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms trafficking and maintain peace and security within its borders.