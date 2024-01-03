Target Locks Up Everyday Items to Curb Escalating Theft

Target, a renowned retail corporation, has responded to a significant surge in theft by securing everyday items such as deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, and underwear behind glass security doors. This unconventional anti-theft measure was revealed to the public when a customer shared his discontent on TikTok about the store’s underwear selection being locked up.

Rising Tide of Retail Theft

The customer’s reaction brings to light a larger issue confronted by Target and other retailers alike: the dramatic escalation of theft. The National Retail Federation has reported that organized theft groups tend to target items such as clothing, handbags, cell phone accessories, designer shoes, and cosmetics. To deter these groups, Target has chosen to secure not only high-end items but also everyday essentials.

Target’s Anti-Theft Measures

The inconvenience to shoppers has not deterred Target from implementing this anti-theft strategy. In fact, the company has found it necessary to close nine stores in 2023 due to retail crime. To combat this issue, the company has invested in various anti-theft measures, including secure cases for merchandise, increased security staff, and employee training geared towards preventing thefts.

Customer Response and Company’s Performance

Despite the inconvenience, Target CEO Brian Cornell has reported positive feedback from customers about these security measures. Customers appreciate that the in-demand brands are consistently in stock due to these measures. Cornell also highlighted during an earnings call that, although Target’s ‘shrink’ – the loss of inventory due to theft, among other factors – is expected to decrease, it currently remains higher than the company’s sustainable level for the long term. The company’s stock closed the year down 4.4% attributing to substantial sales pressures and retail theft, but rebounded by 38.4% from its 52-week low to the year-end close. The full-year results are expected to be announced in February.