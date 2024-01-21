Tantrik 'Bengali Baba' Arrested for Defrauding Women in Delhi

New Delhi has recently witnessed the arrest of a self-proclaimed tantrik known as 'Bengali Baba', or Harun, who had been defrauding multiple women with promises of solving their personal issues. The 37-year-old operative from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh had been advertising his services in newspapers, claiming he was a solution for relationship, family, and business tribulations.

Deceptive Tactics

Once contacted, Harun would perform counterfeit rituals over the phone and demand money to be transferred through various UPI accounts. Despite his victims not seeing any improvement in their situations, Harun would demand additional funds, threatening them if they refused to comply.

Long-Anticipated Arrest

Harun's fraudulent activities first came to light in 2018, prompting his booking for cheating at Safdarjung Enclave police station. In 2019, the Saket Court declared him a proclaimed offender. However, it took a special police operation, following a tip-off, to finally secure Harun's arrest after four years of evading the law.

Criminal Charges

Harun is now facing charges of cheating, extortion, and threatening behavior. This case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of individuals seeking help for personal issues and the importance of vigilance when considering offers of assistance. The case against 'Bengali Baba' continues to unfold, with further legal proceedings expected to shed more light on Harun's extensive fraudulent operations.