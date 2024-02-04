Tanauan Double Homicide: Couple Found Dead, Hands Bound, No Signs of Struggle

In the quiet town of Tanauan, Batangas, a grim discovery unfolded on Saturday morning. A couple, Allen John Umali, 38, and his wife Khegzy, 36, were found lifeless in their home, their bodies bearing the chilling signs of violence. The scene was eerily serene, with no signs of a struggle or forced entry. The couple's lives, abruptly ended, left a community searching for answers and authorities piecing together a puzzle that seemed to defy logic.

The Discovery

The horrific discovery was made by Khegzy's sister, Rhaziel Badillo, who visited the couple's home after a series of unanswered messages. Upon entry, she found both victims with gunshot wounds to the neck, and their hands bound with duct tape. A 9mm pistol was found near Allen's head, an ominous sign of the couple's tragic end.

The Investigation

Under the lead of Lt. Col. Apolinario Lunar, the police began the investigation into the shocking double homicide. Despite the violent end of the couple, their personal belongings, including cell phones, cash, and jewelry, remained undisturbed. Even more perplexing, the scene suggested no struggle had ensued. Khegzy was found seemingly sleeping beside her husband, her body covered with a blanket.

Awaiting Answers

As the community reels from the shock of the Umalis' death, authorities are waiting for the results of paraffin tests on Allen. An additional clue came to light when the forensic team discovered five 9mm bullets in a cabinet at the scene. The couple, who owned a shuttle service business for an industrial company's workers, led a seemingly normal life, their untimely death sending shockwaves through the town of Tanauan.