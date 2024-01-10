Tan Hill Inn Nightmare: Richard Bowser on Trial for Attempted Murder

In a chilling turn of events at the Tan Hill Inn, North Yorkshire, Richard Bowser, 46, from Bishop Auckland, faces a trial for attempted murder. The incident, which unfolded on July 21, saw Bowser allegedly assault three individuals after his bank card was declined, triggering a brawl at the pub.

Escalation of Violence

Among the assaulted was Karl Pearson, the brother-in-law of Lee Jackson. Concerned for Pearson’s safety, Jackson decided to confront Bowser, who was staying in a glamping pod nearby. Having never met Bowser before, Jackson was taken aback by the latter’s aggressive demeanor.

According to Jackson’s testimony, the confrontation took a sinister turn when Bowser led him towards a bathroom, brandished a gun, and held it against Jackson’s head. In a chilling remark, Bowser reportedly said ‘Goodnight Sweetheart’ before pulling the trigger. Although the gun initially misfired, Jackson was shot in the arm as he tried to escape.

A Close Call

Despite his injury, Jackson managed to lock himself in a bunk room, where he took shelter as more shots were fired at the door. The harrowing ordeal ended with Jackson sustaining non-fatal injuries, a bullet lodged in his arm, and two others grazing his body.

The Trial Continues

While Bowser has admitted to assaulting three people and possessing a firearm, he strongly denies the charges of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and attempted murder. As the trial progresses, detailed information about the events leading up to the alleged attempted murder, witness testimonies, and the recovery of weapons is being meticulously examined, shedding light on a night of terror that unfolded in the confines of the Tan Hill Inn. The trial continues.