Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco Under Scrutiny Over Alleged Underage Relationship

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop, Wander Franco, is under the lens of Dominican prosecutors following allegations of involvement with a minor. The evidence compiled during this intensive investigation, which spans several months, has been handed over to a judge in Puerto Plata, the location of the purported act. A decision concerning Franco’s fate is expected to be delivered on Friday.

Legal Consequences Await

The 22-year-old All-Star was arrested on Monday after a gruelling interview that lasted nearly three hours. He continues to be in custody. The judge’s ruling can take various forms, including Franco’s release on bond, temporary detention, imposition of travel restrictions, or mandatory periodic appearances till the conclusion of the investigation or trial. In response to these developments, Franco’s lawyer has maintained silence, refraining from issuing any statements to the press.

Initiation of Investigation

Details surrounding the case remain undisclosed. However, it is known that the investigation was spurred by social media posts that alluded to the relationship. In December, police and prosecutors had made visits to Franco’s properties but were unable to locate him.

Major League Baseball’s Stance

Since August, the Major League Baseball (MLB) has placed Franco on administrative leave, adhering to its policy concerning domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. Despite being on leave, Franco has been receiving his pay and service time. The timeline for the conclusion of MLB’s investigation remains undefined. The outcome of this investigation could potentially lead to additional disciplinary measures.