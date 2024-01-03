en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco Faces Investigation Over Alleged Relationship With Minor

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:12 pm EST
Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco Faces Investigation Over Alleged Relationship With Minor

Tampa Bay Rays’ star shortstop, Wander Franco, is facing a rigorous investigation by Dominican authorities over allegations of a relationship with a minor. A key piece of the puzzle in this matter is set to arrive on Friday – a ruling from a judge in Puerto Plata, the location of the reported incident. The 22-year-old Franco, who has been under administrative leave from Major League Baseball (MLB) since August 2023 due to the allegations, was detained on Monday following a detailed investigation.

Unraveling the Case

The case against Franco came to light after social media posts suggested an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Despite the authorities visiting his properties in December and issuing a summons, Franco remained silent until his detention post-interview. The judge, who has been presented with evidence, can make several decisions including releasing him on bond, detaining him temporarily, imposing travel restrictions outside of the Dominican Republic, or mandating periodic appearances until the investigation or potential trial concludes.

The Impact on Franco’s Career

During his administrative leave, Franco continued to receive pay and service time from MLB under a policy that addresses domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. However, the ongoing investigation by MLB could lead to further disciplinary action. The timeline for the conclusion of MLB’s investigation remains uncertain, casting a long shadow over Franco’s future in professional baseball.

Tampa Bay Rays Standpoint

The Tampa Bay Rays have expressed support for the MLB investigation but have refrained from making further comments about the matter. Meanwhile, the team has distanced itself from Franco, removing advertising and merchandise featuring him from their home stadium, Tropicana Field. Franco, an All-Star, signed a substantial contract extension in 2021, displaying the significant faith the franchise had in his future. However, these allegations, if proven, could significantly tarnish his reputation and career prospects.

0
Baseball Crime Dominican Republic
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Baseball

See more
15 mins ago
Adam Kolarek: From Dodgers' Struggles to Angels' Gamble
In the throes of the 2023 MLB season, the Los Angeles Dodgers grappled with a beleaguered pitching staff, crippled by injuries and forced to resort to bullpen games. Amidst these turbulent times, the Dodgers pinned their hopes on Adam Kolarek, a pitcher called up in June for a critical series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Struggles
Adam Kolarek: From Dodgers' Struggles to Angels' Gamble
From Challenge to Triumph: Bo Naylor's Growth in Major League Baseball
2 hours ago
From Challenge to Triumph: Bo Naylor's Growth in Major League Baseball
Blue Jays' GM Ross Atkins Optimistic about Team's Future
2 hours ago
Blue Jays' GM Ross Atkins Optimistic about Team's Future
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco Under Scrutiny Over Alleged Underage Relationship
34 mins ago
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco Under Scrutiny Over Alleged Underage Relationship
A Year of Transformation: Unpacking Chicago Sports in 2023
38 mins ago
A Year of Transformation: Unpacking Chicago Sports in 2023
Ex-MLB Player Aubrey Huff Deletes Twitter Account Amid Controversy
1 hour ago
Ex-MLB Player Aubrey Huff Deletes Twitter Account Amid Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
20 seconds
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
Kettle Gryp: Transforming Home Workouts with a Simple Innovation
34 seconds
Kettle Gryp: Transforming Home Workouts with a Simple Innovation
World Darts Championship Final: A Clash of Titans between Littler and Humphries
38 seconds
World Darts Championship Final: A Clash of Titans between Littler and Humphries
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
2 mins
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
2 mins
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
2 mins
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
3 mins
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
Melbourne Demons’ Clayton Oliver Braces for Comeback Amidst Off-Season Controversy
3 mins
Melbourne Demons’ Clayton Oliver Braces for Comeback Amidst Off-Season Controversy
Cleveland Browns Weigh Signing Veteran Dalvin Cook to Bolster Running Game
3 mins
Cleveland Browns Weigh Signing Veteran Dalvin Cook to Bolster Running Game
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
29 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app