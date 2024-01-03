Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco Faces Investigation Over Alleged Relationship With Minor

Tampa Bay Rays’ star shortstop, Wander Franco, is facing a rigorous investigation by Dominican authorities over allegations of a relationship with a minor. A key piece of the puzzle in this matter is set to arrive on Friday – a ruling from a judge in Puerto Plata, the location of the reported incident. The 22-year-old Franco, who has been under administrative leave from Major League Baseball (MLB) since August 2023 due to the allegations, was detained on Monday following a detailed investigation.

Unraveling the Case

The case against Franco came to light after social media posts suggested an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Despite the authorities visiting his properties in December and issuing a summons, Franco remained silent until his detention post-interview. The judge, who has been presented with evidence, can make several decisions including releasing him on bond, detaining him temporarily, imposing travel restrictions outside of the Dominican Republic, or mandating periodic appearances until the investigation or potential trial concludes.

The Impact on Franco’s Career

During his administrative leave, Franco continued to receive pay and service time from MLB under a policy that addresses domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. However, the ongoing investigation by MLB could lead to further disciplinary action. The timeline for the conclusion of MLB’s investigation remains uncertain, casting a long shadow over Franco’s future in professional baseball.

Tampa Bay Rays Standpoint

The Tampa Bay Rays have expressed support for the MLB investigation but have refrained from making further comments about the matter. Meanwhile, the team has distanced itself from Franco, removing advertising and merchandise featuring him from their home stadium, Tropicana Field. Franco, an All-Star, signed a substantial contract extension in 2021, displaying the significant faith the franchise had in his future. However, these allegations, if proven, could significantly tarnish his reputation and career prospects.