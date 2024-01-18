Tamil Nadu School Principal Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Students

In a disturbing case from Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, Karthikeyan, the principal of a private CBSE school, has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two Class 10 female students. The incidents, believed to have occurred in October 2023, were only recently brought to the fore, leading to the arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Abusive Behaviours Unearthed

Karthikeyan, who had previously worked as a news anchor with a Tamil television channel before his tenure as a principal, had reportedly been displaying inappropriate behavior towards the girls. According to police reports, he would frequently summon the girls to his private room where he engaged in non-consensual acts, such as hugging, kissing, and inappropriately touching them.

Parents Take Stand

The students took the courageous step of reporting these incidents to their parents, who swiftly filed a police complaint. The complaint led to a case being registered against the principal under Sections 341, 9(f), and 10 of the POCSO Act.

Justice Served

Following the registration of the case, Karthikeyan was taken into custody by the Villupuram all-women police force. His arrest and subsequent remand in judicial custody marks a grim chapter in the school's history. The matter has shed light on the need for stricter vetting processes within educational institutions, and the imperative of creating safe spaces for students to report such incidents.