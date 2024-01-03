en English
Crime

Tallassee Police Seek Public Assistance in Armed Robbery Case

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
Tallassee Police Seek Public Assistance in Armed Robbery Case

Under the shadow of a typical Tuesday afternoon, a sudden turn of events cast a pall over a Marathon Gas station located in the 500 block of Jordan Avenue. An intruder brandished a weapon, threatening to use deadly force, and etched a new chapter of crime in the otherwise peaceful town of Tallassee, Alabama. The Tallassee Police Department (TPD) is now on high alert, seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect involved in this armed robbery.

Unfolding of the Incident

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m., abruptly morphing the routine humdrum of the gas station into a scene of terror. The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, managed to rob the store of its money. Even as the echoes of the threat lingered in the air, the suspect made his escape on foot, successfully eluding immediate capture.

Public’s Assistance Sought

In the face of this unsettling event, the TPD has reached out to the community, urging anyone with information to come forward. Being mindful of the potential risks involved in directly approaching the police, the TPD has provided alternate channels of communication. The public can either contact the department directly or get in touch with CrimeStoppers, an independent service that allows people to provide anonymous information about criminal activities.

Active Investigation Underway

While the suspect remains at large, the TPD has committed every available resource to ensure a swift resolution of the case. Utilizing witness accounts and any available surveillance footage, the department is tirelessly working to piece together the details of the crime. The ultimate goal is the successful apprehension of the suspect, restoring the sense of security shaken by this armed robbery.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

