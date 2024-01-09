en English
Crime

TalkTV Host Alex Phillips’ Harrowing Daylight Robbery Attempt on Oxford Street

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
TalkTV host and former Brexit Party candidate, Alex Phillips, shared a distressing account of an attempted street robbery on Oxford Street, one of London’s busiest areas, during the channel’s Cross Talk program. The incident, which occurred in broad daylight at 11:30 a.m., was a stark reminder of the escalating issue of street crime in bustling urban areas.

A Close Encounter on Oxford Street

The incident unfolded as Phillips was en route to repair her phone and grab a bite between shows. She described the attempted assault with vivid clarity—an audacious youth on a bike targeted her, attempting to seize her handbag and employing a karate chop to her arm with the intention of dislodging her phone.

Although the phone tumbled to the ground, it inadvertently saved Phillips from a successful robbery. The would-be thief, deterred by the prospect of having to dismount his bike to retrieve the phone, opted to flee the scene instead.

Emotional Aftermath of the Attack

In the aftermath of the attempted robbery, Phillips was left reeling. She experienced a panic attack, which left her breathless, tearful, and struggling to regain her composure. This poignant moment was shared with her audience, shedding light on the emotional toll such an incident can take.

A Symbol of Rising Urban Crime

Phillips’ ordeal is not an isolated incident. It underscores a growing concern about the rise in street crime in urban areas, even in broad daylight. The incident has sparked conversations about the safety of public spaces and the decline of Oxford Street, which has been plagued by increasing crime rates and incidents of social media-fueled looting.

Despite the harrowing experience, Phillips, known for her work as a TV host and her involvement in politics, continues to be a vocal advocate for addressing these pressing societal issues.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

