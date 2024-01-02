Tales to Astonish: A Comic Shop in Crisis

West Seattle’s beloved comic book store, Tales to Astonish, began the new year on a somber note. On the morning of January 1st, around 6:45 a.m., the shop was targeted for the third time in a span of three months by burglars who shattered the glass front door, making off with comic books and the cash register.

An Unfortunate Series of Events

Previous burglaries at Tales to Astonish occurred in October and six weeks prior to that event, when thieves pilfered thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. This recent burglary has set a troubling trend for the comic book store, striking a blow to its operations and raising concerns over its security measures.

A Community Store in Crisis

The store, which is a cornerstone of the community, nestled on California Avenue Southwest, announced it would remain closed on Tuesday, following the incident. This closure allows the management to focus on cleanup efforts and take stock of the losses incurred, further impacting their business operations and customer service.

Seeking Justice

In the wake of this distressing event, Tales to Astonish has appealed to the community for assistance. The shop urges anyone with information related to the crime to come forward and contact the Seattle Police Department, referencing case 24-302. By doing so, they hope to bring the culprits to justice and prevent further incidents of this kind from disrupting their business and the peace of the local community.