en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tales to Astonish: A Comic Shop in Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Tales to Astonish: A Comic Shop in Crisis

West Seattle’s beloved comic book store, Tales to Astonish, began the new year on a somber note. On the morning of January 1st, around 6:45 a.m., the shop was targeted for the third time in a span of three months by burglars who shattered the glass front door, making off with comic books and the cash register.

An Unfortunate Series of Events

Previous burglaries at Tales to Astonish occurred in October and six weeks prior to that event, when thieves pilfered thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. This recent burglary has set a troubling trend for the comic book store, striking a blow to its operations and raising concerns over its security measures.

A Community Store in Crisis

The store, which is a cornerstone of the community, nestled on California Avenue Southwest, announced it would remain closed on Tuesday, following the incident. This closure allows the management to focus on cleanup efforts and take stock of the losses incurred, further impacting their business operations and customer service.

Seeking Justice

In the wake of this distressing event, Tales to Astonish has appealed to the community for assistance. The shop urges anyone with information related to the crime to come forward and contact the Seattle Police Department, referencing case 24-302. By doing so, they hope to bring the culprits to justice and prevent further incidents of this kind from disrupting their business and the peace of the local community.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Greensboro Police Department Mourns the Loss of Sgt. Philip Dale Nix

By BNN Correspondents

South Dakota Trooper Nabs Interstate Drug Dealer Headed to Colorado

By Salman Khan

Man Arrested for Multiple Robberies at Reina Sofía Hospital

By Safak Costu

Sierra County Sheriff's Office Investigates Homicide: Charles Hacket's Body Found

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pennsylvania Grapples with Disturbing Animal Cruelty Cases as New Year ...
@Crime · 39 seconds
Pennsylvania Grapples with Disturbing Animal Cruelty Cases as New Year ...
heart comment 0
Lyndhurst Shooting Incident: Suspect Arrested and Charged

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Lyndhurst Shooting Incident: Suspect Arrested and Charged
Gwinnett County Homicide: Two Teens Charged, One At Large

By Hadeel Hashem

Gwinnett County Homicide: Two Teens Charged, One At Large
Nonverbal Autistic Boy Disappears from Brooklyn School, Active Search Underway

By BNN Correspondents

Nonverbal Autistic Boy Disappears from Brooklyn School, Active Search Underway
Arrest in Monticello Shines Spotlight on Property Crime and Drug Offenses

By BNN Correspondents

Arrest in Monticello Shines Spotlight on Property Crime and Drug Offenses
Latest Headlines
World News
Liverpool's Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship
8 seconds
Liverpool's Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship
Mikyla Zandee-Hart Champions the Cause of Women’s Sports in NYC
12 seconds
Mikyla Zandee-Hart Champions the Cause of Women’s Sports in NYC
Palm Beach County Soccer Midseason: Teams and Players to Watch
12 seconds
Palm Beach County Soccer Midseason: Teams and Players to Watch
Naveen-Ul Haq Leads Afghanistan to Series Win Over UAE in Decisive T20 Match
26 seconds
Naveen-Ul Haq Leads Afghanistan to Series Win Over UAE in Decisive T20 Match
Eustace Bulldogs Face Tough Losses in District Matchups Against Scurry-Rosser
36 seconds
Eustace Bulldogs Face Tough Losses in District Matchups Against Scurry-Rosser
Governor Maura Healey Prepares for First 'State of the Commonwealth' Address
44 seconds
Governor Maura Healey Prepares for First 'State of the Commonwealth' Address
Systemic Neglect in Mental Health Care: The Tragic Case of Linda Banks
46 seconds
Systemic Neglect in Mental Health Care: The Tragic Case of Linda Banks
Fircrest Town Hall: A Pre-Session Dialogue with Representatives Leavitt and Bronoske
55 seconds
Fircrest Town Hall: A Pre-Session Dialogue with Representatives Leavitt and Bronoske
Kaizer Chiefs Wrap Up First Half of the Season, Prepare for AFCON Break
3 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Wrap Up First Half of the Season, Prepare for AFCON Break
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app