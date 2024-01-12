Tales of Crime: From Child Suspects in Abingdon to Bank Robbers in Abington Township

On a crisp Wednesday afternoon, the tranquility of Abbey Gardens, Abingdon, was shattered by an incident that rocked the community. Two 11-year-old boys, innocently traversing the park, were abruptly confronted by a pair of their peers. The aggressors, suspected to be wielding Stanley knives, demanded money from the young victims between the hours of 2 pm and 2.30 pm. An unidentified girl, astride a black BMX bike with wide spokes, was also present during this unsettling encounter. However, it is currently believed that she was not involved in the attempted robbery.

Aftermath and Investigation

Although the culprits failed to secure any money, the confrontation left its mark in the form of a damaged coat. Following the incident, the boys, now identified as two 12-year-old locals, were arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have since been released on bail, pending further investigation.

Call for Witnesses

With the investigation ongoing, Detective Constable Nicola Lamb has urged any potential witnesses or individuals with relevant information to come forward. In her appeal, she provided a reference number for the incident, and outlined various channels for contact, including the option to report anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers.

Abington Township Bank Robbery

In an unrelated incident, two men, Charles Clark and Emanuel Glass, were apprehended after robbing a bank in Abington Township. Their escape, marked by a series of accidents, ended with their arrest, the recovery of the stolen money, and a handgun. Furthermore, it was later discovered that the vehicle they had been driving was also stolen.