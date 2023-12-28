en English
Crime

Taiwanese YouTuber Chu Yu-chen Sentenced for Deepfake Pornography

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:09 am EST
Taiwanese YouTuber Chu Yu-chen Sentenced for Deepfake Pornography

Taiwanese YouTuber Chu Yu-chen’s exploitation of digital technology has come full circle as he finds himself sentenced to five years in prison by the Taiwan High Court. The court found Chu guilty of creating nonconsensual deepfake pornography of 119 individuals, a violation of the Personal Data Protection Act. The victims of Chu’s cybercrime range from everyday citizens to notable figures, including a city councilor, a legislator, and a well-known social media influencer.

Deepfakes for Profit

Under the guise of entertainment, Chu, along with his assistant Chuang Hsin-jui, manipulated digital imagery to edit the likenesses of these individuals into sexually explicit videos. This venture wasn’t merely a perverse pastime but a lucrative business operation. The duo reportedly profited over NT$13 million (approximately US$462,420) from distributing these deepfake videos.

Legal Repercussions

The Taiwan High Court’s ruling marks a significant step in the legal fight against deepfake pornography. Chu was initially found guilty in July 2022 by the New Taipei District Court, which allowed him to substitute the jail time with a fine. However, prosecutors argued that the punishment was too lenient considering the gravity of the crime and the number of victims involved. The High Court sided with the prosecution, ruling that Chu cannot commute his prison sentence to a fine and may face an additional 20 months in jail if unable to pay a court-imposed fine.

Increased Sentence for Cohort

Chuang Hsin-jui, Chu’s assistant and accomplice in this cybercrime, also faces increased legal consequences. The High Court increased Chuang’s sentence from three years and eight months to four and a half years. Unlike Chu, however, Chuang’s sentence remains commutable to a fine. As the dust settles on this landmark case, both Chu and Chuang have the right to appeal their sentences.

Crime Taiwan
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

