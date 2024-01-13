Taiwan Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence for Former DPP Councilor

In a definitive ruling, the Supreme Court of Taiwan has upheld the life sentence of former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Yunlin County Councilor, Yen Hsu-mao, for his central role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The ruling, which is immune to further appeal, mandates a minimum of 25 years of imprisonment for Yen.

Operation Details and Participants

As per the findings of the Taiwan High Court on October 12, 2023, Yen had orchestrated a complex drug operation that involved the recruitment of individuals for smuggling, funding the operation, determining the quantity of drugs to be imported, managing their distribution within Taiwan, and setting their selling prices. He was aided in this illicit venture by accomplices Chuang Chi-yi, Huang Chih-sheng, and Chen Yao-hua.

Method of Operation and Revenue

The operation leveraged fishing vessels to smuggle approximately 470 kilograms of methamphetamine over a three-month period. The value of the narcotics was pegged at over NT$350 million (US$11.24 million). Despite the staggering scale of the operation, the Kaohsiung Branch of the Taiwan High Court, while upholding the life sentence, opted not to seize NT$202.5 million, believed to be the proceeds from the drug sales.

Political Ramifications

Yen’s political career met a premature end when the DPP revoked his party membership on April 30, 2022. He subsequently abstained from seeking reelection in the local elections later that year. The case has cast a long shadow over Taiwan’s political landscape and has raised pressing questions about the nexus between politics and organized crime.