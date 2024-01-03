Taiwan Bolsters Coastline Security Ahead of Lunar New Year; Tragic Collision in Japan

In response to anticipated security concerns ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration is stepping up its land patrols along the coastline. The period from February 8 to 14, traditionally marked by increased travel and commerce, has necessitated these proactive measures. The primary objective is to stymie the smuggling of drugs and pork, activities that pose considerable threats to the nation’s safety and agricultural health. The latter, in particular, is a potential trigger for an African swine fever outbreak.

Increased Vigilance in Penghu County

On January 2, approximately 100 officers were deployed for patrols in Penghu County, strategically positioned in the Taiwan Strait. The areas inspected during these patrols were locations typically utilized for illegal activities. The operation was comprehensive, employing a diverse array of tools and resources. This included 12 vehicles, 10 scooters, two ships, and a strong force of 87 personnel. Additionally, trained drug-sniffing dogs were used to enhance the effectiveness of the patrol.

Preventing Drug and Human Trafficking

The Coast Guard Administration has pledged a continued commitment to these intensified patrols. A major focus of these operations is to prevent not only drug smuggling but also human trafficking. This multifaceted approach to security ensures a broad spectrum of potential threats are addressed. The Coast Guard’s efforts also extend to deterring illegal fishing activities. Particularly, there has been an emphasis on preventing unlawful fishing by Chinese vessels, a recurring issue that has strained relations between the two regions.

Contrasting News from Japan

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a Japan Airlines plane was engulfed in flames on the Tokyo Haneda Airport’s runway following a collision with a coast guard aircraft. Tragically, five people aboard the coast guard aircraft lost their lives. However, all 379 passengers and crew members aboard the JAL airliner were safely evacuated. This unfortunate incident occurred in the wake of the New Year’s Day earthquake, adding to Japan’s woes. The deceased crew members were posthumously praised for their unwavering sense of mission and responsibility towards the earthquake-affected areas.