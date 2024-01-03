en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Taiwan Bolsters Coastline Security Ahead of Lunar New Year; Tragic Collision in Japan

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
Taiwan Bolsters Coastline Security Ahead of Lunar New Year; Tragic Collision in Japan

In response to anticipated security concerns ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration is stepping up its land patrols along the coastline. The period from February 8 to 14, traditionally marked by increased travel and commerce, has necessitated these proactive measures. The primary objective is to stymie the smuggling of drugs and pork, activities that pose considerable threats to the nation’s safety and agricultural health. The latter, in particular, is a potential trigger for an African swine fever outbreak.

Increased Vigilance in Penghu County

On January 2, approximately 100 officers were deployed for patrols in Penghu County, strategically positioned in the Taiwan Strait. The areas inspected during these patrols were locations typically utilized for illegal activities. The operation was comprehensive, employing a diverse array of tools and resources. This included 12 vehicles, 10 scooters, two ships, and a strong force of 87 personnel. Additionally, trained drug-sniffing dogs were used to enhance the effectiveness of the patrol.

Preventing Drug and Human Trafficking

The Coast Guard Administration has pledged a continued commitment to these intensified patrols. A major focus of these operations is to prevent not only drug smuggling but also human trafficking. This multifaceted approach to security ensures a broad spectrum of potential threats are addressed. The Coast Guard’s efforts also extend to deterring illegal fishing activities. Particularly, there has been an emphasis on preventing unlawful fishing by Chinese vessels, a recurring issue that has strained relations between the two regions.

Contrasting News from Japan

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a Japan Airlines plane was engulfed in flames on the Tokyo Haneda Airport’s runway following a collision with a coast guard aircraft. Tragically, five people aboard the coast guard aircraft lost their lives. However, all 379 passengers and crew members aboard the JAL airliner were safely evacuated. This unfortunate incident occurred in the wake of the New Year’s Day earthquake, adding to Japan’s woes. The deceased crew members were posthumously praised for their unwavering sense of mission and responsibility towards the earthquake-affected areas.

0
Crime Security Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources

By Dil Bar Irshad

Turkish Cypriot Lawyer Akan Kursat Arrested in Rome Over Illegal Property Sales

By BNN Correspondents

Gardaí Investigates Violent Brawl Captured on Video in Millstreet Pizzeria

By BNN Correspondents

Dhaka Court Reschedules Submission Date in Grameen Telecom Embezzlement Case

By Muhammad Jawad

Bengaluru Traffic Police Apprehend Chain-Snatcher in Swift Pursuit ...
@Crime · 3 mins
Bengaluru Traffic Police Apprehend Chain-Snatcher in Swift Pursuit ...
heart comment 0
Culver City Police Navigate High-Profile Incidents as City Battles Homelessness

By BNN Correspondents

Culver City Police Navigate High-Profile Incidents as City Battles Homelessness
Portsmouth Wakes to Second Shooting of 2024: Woman Injured

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Portsmouth Wakes to Second Shooting of 2024: Woman Injured
A Fight Against Hate: How a Personal Tragedy Spurs Change

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Fight Against Hate: How a Personal Tragedy Spurs Change
Kano State Hisbah Board Seizes Truck Carrying Over 24,000 Bottles of Alcohol

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Kano State Hisbah Board Seizes Truck Carrying Over 24,000 Bottles of Alcohol
Latest Headlines
World News
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
1 min
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
2 mins
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
2 mins
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
2 mins
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
2 mins
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
3 mins
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
3 mins
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
3 mins
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
4 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
4 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app