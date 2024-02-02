Tailor Suresh Kumar Stabbed to Death in Mauli Jagran Robbery

In an unsettling instance of crime, 51-year-old tailor Suresh Kumar fell victim to a brutal robbery attack on February 1, 2024. A resident of Mauli Jagran, Kumar was returning home with his monthly remuneration when three youths struck him down in cold blood. The incident occurred near Bawa parking, a sight that would forever be etched in the memory of Kumar's son, who, in search of his late father, bore witness to the horrifying spectacle.

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrests

Within 24 hours of the incident, the police made rapid strides in the investigation, culminating in the arrest of the three accused. The suspects, identified as Sahil, 19, Sikander, 22, and Jaiparkash, 21, all hailed from Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony in Panchkula. The weapon used to commit the heinous crime was also recovered.

The Fatal Blow

The assailants targeted Kumar's neck, causing injuries that would eventually lead to his demise. Despite being rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, Kumar could not survive the grievous wounds inflicted upon him.

A Community in Mourning

The untimely and tragic demise of Suresh Kumar has left a deep void in the community. Known for his humble profession and gentle demeanor, his absence will reverberate through the lanes of Mauli Jagran for a long time. As the investigation under Ms. Kanwardeep Kaur, W/SSP, UT Chandigarh, and other officials continues, one can only hope for swift justice and a future where such acts of violence are a rarity.