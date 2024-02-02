Tailor Stabbed to Death in Mauli Jagran: A Tragic End to a Robbery Attempt

In a chilling incident, Suresh Kumar, a 51-year-old tailor from Zirakpur, was fatally stabbed by three young men during a robbery attempt on February 1 in Mauli Jagran. Kumar, who was returning home after collecting his monthly salary, found himself in the crosshairs of the assailants, leading to a tragic end that abruptly snuffed out his life.

Unforeseen Tragedy

Kumar's routine journey home turned fatal when he was ambushed by the trio of Sahil, Sikander, and Jaiparkash aged 19, 22, and 21 respectively. The assault was so ruthless that Kumar sustained severe neck injuries. His son, who went in search of him after he failed to return home by 7 pm, was the unfortunate witness to the horrific assault.

Swift Action by Police

In response to this tragic event, the police swung into immediate action. The culprits, residents of Panchkula's Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony, were apprehended by the following Friday. The weapon used in the crime, a knife, was also successfully recovered.

Legal Proceedings

The three accused have been charged under Sections 302 (murder), 394 (robbery with hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station. Despite Kumar's tragic demise, the swift action by the police in nabbing the culprits brings some degree of closure, offering a modicum of solace to the grieving family.