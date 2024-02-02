Tailor Fatally Stabbed in Robbery Attempt: A Quest for Justice Begins

In the quiet confines of Mauli Jagran, a violent theft turned deadly on the evening of February 1, 2024. Suresh Kumar, a 51-year-old tailor, was on his way home from work, his pockets laden with his hard-earned monthly salary. Unbeknownst to him, his path would cross with three young men with malicious intent.

A Deadly Encounter

As Kumar wended his way home through the dimly lit streets near Bawa parking, he was accosted by a trio of thieves. The youths, identified as Sahil, 19, Sikander, 22, and Jaiparkash, 21, residents of Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony in Panchkula, targeted Kumar for his earnings. When he resisted their robbery attempt, the encounter escalated to violence, with fatal consequences.

A Son's Grim Discovery

Upon realizing that his father had not returned home at his usual time, Kumar's son, Rohit, went searching for him. The sight that met him was one of horror: his father lying in a pool of blood, the assailants fleeing the scene. Kumar was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, bearing severe neck stab wounds, injuries that would ultimately claim his life.

Swift Justice

Despite the initial shock and grief, Rohit was able to provide the police with crucial information that led to the swift arrest of the three assailants. The weapon used in the crime, a blood-stained knife, was recovered by the Chandigarh Police. The youths have been charged with murder, voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, and committing acts in furtherance of common intention under Sections 302, 394, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The case is now being closely monitored by the Mauli Jagran police station, marking the beginning of a quest for justice for the bereaved family.