Tahsildar in Visakhapatnam Dies After Brutal Attack

In a shocking incident that took place in Visakhapatnam's Chinagadali, a tahsildar named Ramanaiah was fatally attacked by unidentified assailants. The event occurred in the cellar of an apartment complex in Kommadi late on Friday night. Ramanaiah, who had returned home from his office around 8 pm, received a phone call around 10:15 pm, leading him to the cellar where the brutal attack transpired.

Assailants Attack with Brutality

The assailants assaulted Ramanaiah with iron rods, inflicting severe injuries on his head. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the tahsildar's injuries were too severe, and he tragically succumbed during treatment. The loss of Ramanaiah has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the ruthless violence of the attack.

Investigation Underway

In the wake of the incident, the police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits. Commissioner of City Police, Dr. Ravishankar Ayyannar, visited the scene of the crime, emphasizing the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the case. The police are currently exploring multiple possible motives, including personal vendettas and land disputes.

Allegations of Land Mafia Involvement

Relatives of the deceased tahsildar have alleged that the land mafia is behind the assault. If these allegations are substantiated, the case could unveil a darker underbelly of land disputes and corruption in the region. While the investigation continues, the motive behind the brutal attack on Ramanaiah remains unclear.