Tacoma Bagel Shop Co-owner Murdered on New Orleans Vacation, Community Rallies Support

On January 5, 2024, a violent incident in the heart of New Orleans claimed the life of Jacob Carter, a beloved bagel shop owner from Tacoma, Washington. Carter, together with his husband Daniel Blagovich, were vacationing when the tragedy unfolded in the early morning hours near Bourbon and Kerelec streets.

A Fateful Encounter

The couple’s leisurely vacation took a horrifying turn when an unidentified shooter approached Carter, firing a fatal shot before swiftly fleeing the scene. Blagovich, who bore witness to the heart-wrenching episode, revealed that his partner died in his arms. The New Orleans Police Department is actively investigating the crime, linking it to a stolen vehicle retrieved from Bayou St. John. Yet, as of now, the shooter remains unidentified and at large.

Leaving Behind a Legacy

Carter and Blagovich were not just life partners; they were business partners as well. They co-owned Howdy Bagel, a venture that began as a farmers’ market operation and blossomed into a full-fledged shop in Tacoma in June. The wider Tacoma community and beyond knew Carter as a man who radiated kindness and genuine care. His sudden death sent shockwaves through the community, leaving a void that will be hard to fill.

A Community Rallies Together

In the wake of Carter’s death, a GoFundMe campaign was established to support Blagovich and Howdy Bagel. The campaign has seen an overwhelming response, raising over $224,000 to cover expenses and ensure employee wages during the temporary closure of the shop. Howdy Bagel, established as a proudly queer company, had gained substantial popularity and support in their community. It wasn’t just a bagel shop; it was a symbol of inclusivity and acceptance, making Carter’s loss even more profound.