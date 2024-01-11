en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tacoma Bagel Shop Co-owner Murdered on New Orleans Vacation, Community Rallies Support

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Tacoma Bagel Shop Co-owner Murdered on New Orleans Vacation, Community Rallies Support

On January 5, 2024, a violent incident in the heart of New Orleans claimed the life of Jacob Carter, a beloved bagel shop owner from Tacoma, Washington. Carter, together with his husband Daniel Blagovich, were vacationing when the tragedy unfolded in the early morning hours near Bourbon and Kerelec streets.

A Fateful Encounter

The couple’s leisurely vacation took a horrifying turn when an unidentified shooter approached Carter, firing a fatal shot before swiftly fleeing the scene. Blagovich, who bore witness to the heart-wrenching episode, revealed that his partner died in his arms. The New Orleans Police Department is actively investigating the crime, linking it to a stolen vehicle retrieved from Bayou St. John. Yet, as of now, the shooter remains unidentified and at large.

Leaving Behind a Legacy

Carter and Blagovich were not just life partners; they were business partners as well. They co-owned Howdy Bagel, a venture that began as a farmers’ market operation and blossomed into a full-fledged shop in Tacoma in June. The wider Tacoma community and beyond knew Carter as a man who radiated kindness and genuine care. His sudden death sent shockwaves through the community, leaving a void that will be hard to fill.

A Community Rallies Together

In the wake of Carter’s death, a GoFundMe campaign was established to support Blagovich and Howdy Bagel. The campaign has seen an overwhelming response, raising over $224,000 to cover expenses and ensure employee wages during the temporary closure of the shop. Howdy Bagel, established as a proudly queer company, had gained substantial popularity and support in their community. It wasn’t just a bagel shop; it was a symbol of inclusivity and acceptance, making Carter’s loss even more profound.

0
Crime United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
28 seconds ago
Ecuador Gripped by Crisis as Gang Leader Vanishes and Violence Erupts
In a dramatic escalation of gang violence, Ecuador is grappling with a crisis of unprecedented dimensions. The nation has been thrown into chaos by a series of violent incidents linked to drug cartels, prison uprisings, and an audacious attack on a TV station in Guayaquil, the country’s largest city. The violence has claimed at least
Ecuador Gripped by Crisis as Gang Leader Vanishes and Violence Erupts
17-Year-Old Boy Shot at Home in Suspected Targeted Attack
14 mins ago
17-Year-Old Boy Shot at Home in Suspected Targeted Attack
Tragic End for Pet Dog in Police Operation: A Deep Dive into the Incident
16 mins ago
Tragic End for Pet Dog in Police Operation: A Deep Dive into the Incident
Ecuador Declares State of Emergency Amid Surging Gang Violence
1 min ago
Ecuador Declares State of Emergency Amid Surging Gang Violence
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic: A Closer Look
7 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic: A Closer Look
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic Prompts Investigation
10 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic Prompts Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
The Food Industry's New Battleground: Ultra-Processed Foods
2 mins
The Food Industry's New Battleground: Ultra-Processed Foods
U.S. Congress Probes China Ties of UAE Tech Giant, Considers Trade Restrictions
3 mins
U.S. Congress Probes China Ties of UAE Tech Giant, Considers Trade Restrictions
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
3 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
4 mins
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
4 mins
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
6 mins
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
6 mins
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
13 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
14 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app