T.I. and Tiny Harris Face Fresh Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault

Renowned rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, are embroiled in a fresh lawsuit. A woman, anonymized as Jane Doe in legal documentation, has accused the couple of sexual assault and battery. The alleged event took place in 2005, following an encounter in a Los Angeles nightclub. The U.S. Air Force servicewoman at the time, Doe, alleges that she was drugged and sexually violated by the celebrity duo.

Encounter with T.I. and Tiny

The lawsuit lays out a narrative wherein Jane Doe, serving in the U.S. Air Force, was introduced to T.I. and Tiny by a man known as ‘Caviar’ at a party at the late rapper Coolio’s residence. The subsequent night at a nightclub, Tiny allegedly handed Doe a drink. As a result, she began to feel dizzy and lightheaded in a hotel room, the location where she alleges the assault took place.

Nature of the Alleged Assault

The assault reportedly involved T.I. penetrating the woman’s vagina with his toe, an act committed without her consent. The next morning, Doe awoke in pain, and a security guard discovered her in this state. She is suing the couple for sexual battery, assault, negligence, and false imprisonment, under the auspices of California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, a legislation that allows for the reevaluation of older claims.

Response from the Accused

T.I. and Tiny have robustly responded to these allegations through their legal representative, dismissing the lawsuit as ‘bogus’ and contending that it was filed past the legal deadline. This lawsuit is not an isolated legal tussle for the couple; they have previously been the subject of similar allegations, with some cases having been dismissed due to the statute of limitations.