Syrian Man Charged in Malta for Human Smuggling and Passport Theft Amid Terrorism Probe

Syrian national Bashar Mohamad faces court charges for attempting to smuggle individuals into Malta and stealing a passport, unraveling during a terrorism investigation. Magistrate Noel Bartolo was briefed by Inspector Zachary Zammit on Mohamad's arrest following a tip-off about his suspected terrorism ties, leading to his subsequent arraignment for human smuggling and passport theft.

Advertisment

After receiving a tip-off, police detained Bashar Mohamad, 29, at his Qormi residence, suspecting his involvement in terrorist activities. Although initial investigations did not substantiate these claims, resulting in his temporary release on police bail, authorities continued their probe.

Subsequently, Mohamad was discovered with two Maltese passports, one of which belonged to a relative, intending to sell it abroad to facilitate illegal entry into Malta.

In court, Mohamad was accused of attempting to smuggle persons into Malta, aiding illegal entry, and stealing a Maltese passport.

Despite pleading not guilty and his lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit advocating for bail, citing his compliance with previous police bail conditions, the prosecution's concerns over potential evidence tampering led Magistrate Bartolo to deny the request, remanding Mohamad in custody. Police inspectors Hubert Gerada and Christian Abela supported the prosecution's stance.