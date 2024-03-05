Syracuse Police Hunt for Duron Bean, Suspect in $9K 7-Eleven Lottery Ticket Heist

The Syracuse Police Department is intensifying efforts to apprehend 37-year-old Duron Bean, implicated in a significant theft at a local 7-Eleven. Bean is accused of stealing $9562 worth of lottery tickets from the convenience store where he was employed, marking him as the focus of law enforcement's latest search.

Details of the Theft

At the 971 East Brighton Avenue 7-Eleven, Duron Bean, a former employee, allegedly executed a scheme that led to the theft of thousands of dollars in lottery tickets. This incident has propelled him to the top of Syracuse's most wanted list. Standing six feet tall and weighing 146 pounds, Bean is described as a bald Black male with brown eyes. His last known residence was on Crehange Street, and his criminal record includes four prior local arrests. Currently, Bean is wanted on an active arrest warrant for Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, alongside two other warrants from the Syracuse Police Department for Assault in the 3rd Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree. Additionally, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office holds an indictment warrant against him.

Community's Role in Apprehension Efforts

The Syracuse Police Department is reaching out to the community, urging anyone with information on Bean's whereabouts to come forward. The department's Warrant Squad is actively seeking tips and leads that could result in Bean's capture, emphasizing the role of community vigilance in maintaining public safety. This collaborative approach underscores the police's reliance on citizen cooperation in tracking down individuals wanted for serious offenses.

Bean's alleged actions highlight a broader issue of workplace theft and its impact on businesses and the community. The theft of such a substantial amount of lottery tickets not only represents a significant financial loss to the 7-Eleven but also raises questions about employee trust and security measures within retail environments. As law enforcement continues its search for Bean, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges businesses face in preventing and addressing internal theft.