Syracuse Man Arrested Amidst Chaos: Officer Injured, Investigation Underway

The Syracuse Police Department has taken into custody 30-year-old Thomas Crudo after an incident near the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University. Crudo was accused of taking inappropriate photographs of individuals in the vicinity. The situation spiraled out of control when Crudo disregarded police directives and attempted to flee in his vehicle, crashing into two parked cars in the process.

Officer Injured in the Line of Duty

Amid the chaotic arrest, a police officer was bitten by a dog present inside Crudo's vehicle. The officer was rushed to the hospital with injuries that, while not life-threatening, required immediate medical attention.

Charges Against Crudo

Crudo now faces a substantial list of charges, including second-degree unlawful surveillance, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and aggravated assault. After his arrest, Crudo was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for booking.

Investigation Continues

Public Information Officer Matthew Malinowski confirmed that the investigation into this incident is still underway, with the case remaining open. As the situation unfolds, the community awaits further updates on this shocking incident.