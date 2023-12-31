en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Sydney Couple Charged with Christmas Present Theft: A Shadow on Holiday Merriment

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:57 am EST
Sydney Couple Charged with Christmas Present Theft: A Shadow on Holiday Merriment

Christmas cheer was dampened in Sydney’s western suburbs as a couple was apprehended and charged with stealing Christmas gifts from residences on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The 48-year-old man and the 47-year-old woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, now face multiple charges related to deception, breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property. They have been denied bail and are scheduled to appear in court to face the charges.

A Holiday Crime Spree

The thefts reportedly occurred in several homes across Parramatta, Merrylands, Granville, and Rosehill. Stolen items ranged from practical appliances like vacuum cleaners to high-end luxury brand bags and shoes, and high-value gadgets. The total estimated value of the stolen items has been reported at over $15,000. The male suspect faces 12 offenses, while the woman is up against seven counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

Community Impact and Response

The thefts have cast a shadow over the holiday season, highlighting a concerning trend of increased thefts during this period. The community has been urged to take necessary precautions to prevent such thefts. The police investigation led to the discovery and confiscation of the stolen items at a residence in Parramatta, marking a small victory in the fight against this opportunistic theft.

Global Trend of Holiday Thefts

These incidents in Sydney echo similar incidents of Christmas present theft reported in Apsley and Benson, indicating a pattern of opportunistic theft during the holiday season worldwide. This disturbing trend underscores the necessity for citizens to remain vigilant and for law enforcement to step up efforts to ensure the safety and security of their communities, particularly during festive seasons.

0
Automotive Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Significant Price Hike for Popular SUV Signals Shifts in Auto Industry

By BNN Correspondents

The Airbus A380: A Tale of Shifting Paradigms in Aviation

By Rafia Tasleem

BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Top EV Manufacturer

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Resurgence of Buttons and Dials in Car UX Design: A Nod to User Preferences

By Nimrah Khatoon

Global Cities Gear Up for Grand New Year's Eve Celebrations ...
@Automotive · 56 mins
Global Cities Gear Up for Grand New Year's Eve Celebrations ...
heart comment 0
Sudden Price Surge: A Popular SUV’s $16,000 Price Hike Shakes Auto Industry

By Salman Khan

Sudden Price Surge: A Popular SUV's $16,000 Price Hike Shakes Auto Industry
BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Global Leader in Electric Vehicle Sales

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Global Leader in Electric Vehicle Sales
Li Auto Inc to Launch its First Fully Electric Car Amid Challenges

By Salman Akhtar

Li Auto Inc to Launch its First Fully Electric Car Amid Challenges
First Ferrari Purosangue in South Africa Sparks Social Media Excitement

By Israel Ojoko

First Ferrari Purosangue in South Africa Sparks Social Media Excitement
Latest Headlines
World News
Brazil Appeals for Peace Amid Unspecified Conflict: A Stand for Diplomacy
10 seconds
Brazil Appeals for Peace Amid Unspecified Conflict: A Stand for Diplomacy
Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid Dissatisfaction with Biden-Trump Rematch
4 mins
Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid Dissatisfaction with Biden-Trump Rematch
Embracing Tranquility: Expert Tips for Stress Management and Mental Well-being in 2024
4 mins
Embracing Tranquility: Expert Tips for Stress Management and Mental Well-being in 2024
President Bola Tinubu to Address Nigeria on New Year's Day
4 mins
President Bola Tinubu to Address Nigeria on New Year's Day
United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Insights from the Tennis World
5 mins
United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Insights from the Tennis World
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
5 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Ram Temple Inauguration: A National Event Transcending Political Lines
5 mins
Ram Temple Inauguration: A National Event Transcending Political Lines
BJP Leader CT Ravi Defends PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Emphasizes its Non-Political Nature
5 mins
BJP Leader CT Ravi Defends PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Emphasizes its Non-Political Nature
Sports Betting in the US: Expansion, Challenges, and the Road Ahead
5 mins
Sports Betting in the US: Expansion, Challenges, and the Road Ahead
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
5 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
53 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app