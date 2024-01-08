Switzerland to Try Former Gambian Minister on Rape and Torture Charges

Switzerland stands prepared to make history as it gears up to try Ousman Sonko, a former Gambian minister, for crimes against humanity. This is the second trial of its kind in Switzerland and the first time a high-ranking official will be tried in Europe under the principle of universal jurisdiction. The charges against Sonko, who served under the ousted dictator Yahya Jammeh, are severe, including murder, multiple rapes, and torture committed between 2000-2016.

The Trial

The trial is set to run from January 8-30 at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona. Nine Gambian plaintiffs, including victims of the alleged crimes, will bear witness. Among them, Binta Jamba accuses Sonko of repeated rapes and the murder of her husband. These allegations, if proven, could potentially earn Sonko a life sentence.

Legal Challenges

Sonko’s lawyer, Philippe Currat, plans to challenge the prosecution’s case. He will question the handling of the evidence and the admissibility of the charges, some of which occurred before the Swiss law enacted in 2011 that allows for such trials. These legal hurdles could potentially impact the proceedings and the final verdict.

Global Implications

The trial is not just about Sonko. It’s about global accountability for atrocities. It’s about victims seeking justice. Sonko was arrested in 2017 in Switzerland while seeking asylum, following the end of Jammeh’s 22-year rule in Gambia. This trial sends a strong message to those who commit heinous crimes – they cannot escape justice, no matter where they hide.